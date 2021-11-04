SEBRING — A wildfire broke out near homes and the AdventHealth Sebring hospital on Tuesday.
Florida Forest Service reported no damage and no injuries from the fire, which burned two to three acres in a patch of undeveloped land in the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, just off of U.S. 27.
The call came in at 12:39 p.m., said Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez. Crews arrived to find palmetto and gallberry burning under a pine “overstory.”
“We were not able to cut lines,” Nevarez said of the tractor plows not being able to access the area. “We ran dozens of lines from our trucks and put water on it.”
It was 100% contained by 2:41 p.m., he said, with no houses or buildings in danger. The cause was dry lightning from a previous day or two.
“It could have been worse. We still need to be vigilant,” Nevarez said of the lightly breezy, cooler day that could have dried vegetation and driven flames with colder wind. “It just goes to show how fires can pop up anytime, anywhere.”