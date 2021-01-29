SEBRING — Residents should know that a 500-acre fire that started burning Tuesday on the Avon Park Air Force Range may get as big as 3,000 acres before it’s contained.
That means this area of Florida, prone to morning fog at this time of year, may have some smoke mixed into that fog, especially in the northern areas of the country, making for hazardous driving conditions.
That said, it doesn’t mean Florida’s wildfire season has begun — not yet. The Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Thursday listed all of Florida well below the midpoint for groundwater levels. Wildfire season in Florida is rarely expected prior to March, when low rainfall levels over several weeks have dried up vegetation from the roots up.
The Florida Forestry Service has several tips to help you create a defensible space around your hose, now, before wildfires hit.
- Allow no flammable vegetation in contact with a structure. Select less-flammable plant species to plant within the zone of defensible space.
- Thin trees so that the treetops are 10 to 15 feet apart.
- Remove any “ladder fuels” such as vines and shrubs that are against your house or trees and can carry a ground fire up into the treetops.
- Remove dense fuels, trim overhanging branches and carefully plan your landscaping within 30 feet of homes.
- Prune tree limbs so the lowest branches are six to 10 feet from the ground.
- Remove highly flammable plants characterized by resinous sap and waxy leaves, such as saw palmetto, wax myrtle, yaupon, red cedar, cypress and young pine trees, or make sure none of these plants are close to the home, adjacent to decks or porches or under eaves or overhangs.
- Replace flammable mulch like bark or wood chips with lava stone or coarse gravel around any shrubbery that sits within five feet of a structure.
- Locate firewood and propane gas tanks at least 50 feet from a structure.
- Keep 100 feet of hose readily available at a faucet away from the structure.
More tips on preventing wildfires from debris burns or accidental sources can be found at www.fdacs.gov/Divisions-Offices/Florida-Forest-Service.