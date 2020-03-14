SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue units joined state firefighters Thursday night to fight a five-acre wildfire.
The fire broke out sometime between 8-9 p.m. Thursday, on land in the area of Country Lane and Henscratch Road, approximately a half mile from Henscratch Farms.
Fire Rescue officials called the site “five tough acres,” hard to access because of heavy brush.
Officials reported no injuries and said the cause is still unknown.
Fire Rescue units responded from Leisure Lakes Stations 29 and 30, DeSoto City Station 19, Battalion 1, the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Volunteers from Lorida Station 24 covered for the busy units by “standing up” around U.S. 98 and U.S. 27, while Highlands Park Station 33 answered an alert to fill in for Leisure Lakes Station 29.
Linda Cowing Culbertson, commenting on Fire Rescue’s social media post about the fire, said the fire was at the end of her road.
“The smoke was bad and we had ashes falling,” Culbertson said. “Thanks to all the firefighters for keeping it contained.”