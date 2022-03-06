LAKE PLACID — A large wildfire in Lake Placid shut down a sizable portion of U.S. 27 on Saturday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m. traffic was closed in the north and southbound lanes of the busy highway between County Road 29 and the intersection of State Road 70. Traffic was diverted to CR 29 while others took Old SR 8.
The wind blew thick smoke west across U.S. 27 road from the fire. The fire started around Palm Beach Road. It was to the east of U.S. 27 north of SR 70. The fire was 100 acres by 3:30 p.m. according to Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski. At that time there were no structures threatened or in danger.
The Florida Forest Service was the lead agency and brought in a helicopter. With much of Highlands County Fire Rescue’s resources at the south end of the county, Hardee and Polk County assisted with covering the north end of the county. Many HCFR units were on the scene as well as Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was estimated to be 30% controlled at 4 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service.
As of press time, there was no known cause for the fire.
Up-to-date current wildfire conditions can be found at fdacs.gov. As of Saturday at 4 p.m., there were nearly 150 active wildfires burning throughout the state, according to the Florida Forest Service.