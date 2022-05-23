Wiley accused of threatening witness from jail

SEBRING — In addition to pointing a pistol in the face of his victim and robbing him of his money, wallet, and cellphone, Letrevieus Dionne Wiley is now charged for threatening the man he robbed.
The victim called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and told them Wiley had threatened him from jail. A detective located the Sept. 6, 2021 jail phone call and listened to it.
A man who identified himself as another inmate then told the victim, “Lil Fresh want me to pass a message … he’s sorry for whatever went on … he ain’t mad at you … are you going to let them fry him?”
The victim then told the inmate who called him, “What if he would’ve killed me?”
The detective realized the first voice belonged to Wiley but watched a security video of the call to make sure.
“It is not uncommon for inmates to use other inmate’s phone accounts in an attempt to disguise their intentions and make it difficult for law enforcement to review their phone calls,” the detective wrote in his report.
The detective got hold of another phone conversation in which Wiley tells a female to “send it to uh Jason Duff … the extra stuff. He then explains, “When he get out I’m gonna get him to …” at which point it becomes inaudible. Wiley then says, “I told my cousin to knock him out when he gets out.”
Two inmates with a piece of paper approach the phone together. After Wiley speaks, he hands the phone to another inmate.
The detective determined Wiley was trying to make the victim question his decision to pursue charges in the case, and “is knowingly intimidating him …”
The original crime, that of the robbery, occurred in April 2021. Wiley allegedly walked up to his victim, who was sitting in his car in Avon Park, and pulled a pistol. Wiley whistled and a second man, this one sporting a rifle, approached the car and pointed his weapon at the victim, police said.
The victim pushed past the men and ran from the car, as did Wiley and his accomplice, police said.
The “harassing a witness to a first-degree felony” charge was added to the original charges of robbery with a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set Wiley’s next pretrial date for June 22 at 1:15 p.m.