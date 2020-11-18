Just prior to Nov. 3, my wife and I were manning the Democratic headquarters here in Sebring, when a typical Trumpmobile (a big-wheeled pickemup truck with loud music) pulled up to the front door and deposited a four-pack of Kleenex boxes.
I suspect their intention was to dry our tears after Joe Biden lost the election but we Biden followers are gracious people, so, if you want to return to Democratic headquarters we’ll give them back to you, ‘cause you’re gonna be crying for the next four years.
Howard Edick
Sebring