Virus Outbreak Vaccine Scramble

In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP FILE PHOTO

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccinations. The shots, called bivalent vaccines, are designed to protect people from the original coronavirus strain and highly contagious omicron subvariants. The CDC recommends that everyone 12 and older get the updated booster.

“All of the other components are the same, so it works the exact same way at inducing an immune response. It’s just that now this immune response that it creates will target the spike protein from the original strain and these new spike proteins that we’re seeing in current viruses,” says Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group.

