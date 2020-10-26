You know a nation is slipping into fascism when they fight endless and unnecessary wars designed to enrich arms makers; when one political party deems the other evil and to be stopped by any means possible, by telling any lie or cheating, and even violence; and when the justice department does the will of the tyrant.
This occurs when a cultish demagogue arises who incites division, hatred and violence, and declares himself their sole savior from the evil of the other party – and from all the chaos and violence that he himself instigated – who will destroy their nation if handed power.
The self-righteousness and fear of the fascist party leads to hatred and violence perpetrated against the opposing political party, which is demonized, criminalized, marginalized and disenfranchised.
Then you have a fascist dictatorship, which is what right-wing extremists want (in the name of God); unaware of what fascism is – their ignorance due to America’s inability to properly fund the education of its children, via all the wealth being funneled to the top 10%.
Truth and ‘law and order’ then become whatever the despot says it is; despite his being a lifelong crook, a sociopath, or his suffering from ‘extreme narcissistic personality disorder.’
And all is lost, as thoughtful literate culture is demonized, its history, influence and progress deemed as fake, as foolish knaves repeat the history of demagoguery, and fall prey to disinformation and conspiracy theories: another empire soon to bite the dust.
As W.E.B. Du Bois wrote: “either America will destroy ignorance or ignorance will destroy the U.S.” The undisciplined being incapable of understanding how decadent, depraved, foolish, and pathetically lost in ignorance, vice, and vanity they are.
As many have observed, it doesn’t take long for a democracy to fall prey to fascism. In fact, it’s the natural consequence of decadence, by way of the evils of ignorance, nationalism, militarism and imperialism.
When Trump was campaigning in 2016 and claimed that he “knew more than the generals,” I knew then what Rex Tillerson would later expose about him: “he’s a (expletive) moron.” For only a fool would boast of knowing more than experts do, in any field of knowledge or science, that he has never read anything about.
Former insiders say he has no capacity for, or interest in, governance, having the attention span of a fruit-fly, and when anything difficult comes up he simply blows it off, only interested in self enrichment.
Decorum dictates that my brothers and sisters, who’s blood was shed for America, be respected by politicians, by their ‘never touching the flag.’ Only a cowardly draft-dodger, an unpatriotic and shameless person like Trump, who loves dictators and authoritarianism, would ever hug it. How dare he. And being a vet, I have no sympathy for him, in case you hadn’t noticed.
Not only is he the worst president ever, he’s also the most depraved and worst human being that I’ve ever seen, with no redeeming virtues, no empathy or compassion, a total psycho, who brings out the worst in other people, a primitive who believes that virtue is weakness, and vice, strength.
I judge others by the content of their character, he judges people by whether they like him or not; and like any good dictator or mob-boss, demands loyalty, and fires those who are loyal to the Constitution, instead. Resulting in degenerates running government agencies who are loyal to him but have no expertise to competently accomplish their duties, or are strategically opposed to them, altogether. Like the coal industry lobbyist, Andy Wheeler, now running the EPA, who abolished the Clean Water Act so that mine operators could poison streams and rivers, and basically ended the EPA, pure evil.
But soon, the crazy, super-spreader hate-fest and anti-science cluster will be canceled after one season, God willing, and then we can ‘lock him up,’ where an insane crook like him belongs, for either sexual assault, tax fraud, negligent homicide, obstruction of justice, inciting domestic violence, or karmically, for his attempting to finish destroying an already dysfunctional America. The virus didn’t magically disappear but hopefully he will.
