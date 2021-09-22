When driving along long stretches of highway in states like Texas and Kansas, it is not unusual to see array after array after array of giant power-producing windmills cluttering the wide and seemingly endless expanses of prairie. If the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee has its way, the same scenery could be in store for the Georgia coast.
While a cleaner form of energy, hundreds or thousands of windmills dotting the natural horizon of the Atlantic Ocean would be as esthetically pleasing as a distant oil rig.
Leasing blocks of ocean for windmills is part of the gargantuan $3.5 trillion spending bill Democrats are pushing in Congress. It is the first piece of the plan, in fact, passing last week along a party-line vote, 24-13.
The goal, of course, is to backseat oil and gas, and reserve the front seat for alternative forms of energy, including wind power. It is a step toward fighting climate change, advocates of the bill say. Progressives want to reduce and eventually eliminate all reliance on fossil fuels and replace them with sustainable energy sources.
To discourage oil exploration on water or public lands, the committee proposes to jack up the royalty rate to 20%. It’s currently 12.5%.
In addition, the minimum bid for parcels under the control of the Bureau of Land Management would jump to $10 an acre from $2 acre.
The bill would revive efforts by the federal government to lease offshore blocks for wind development. States affected, in addition to Georgia, would be Florida and the Carolinas.
Many will remember the fiasco in Congress in 2011 when U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, one of the staunchest advocates of sustainable energy sources, adamantly and vehemently objected to the Cape Wind Project. The wind farm, which was to replace the energy production of a coal power plant, was to be constructed in Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound, south of Cape Cod, Mass., and the Kennedy estate. Sen. Kennedy stated his reason for opposing the wind farm in an op-ed, writing that “(h)undreds of flashing lights to warn airplanes away from the turbines will steal the stars and nighttime views. The noise of the turbines will be audible onshore … (and) the project will damage the views from 16 historic sites and lighthouses on the cape and nearby islands.”
Sen. Kennedy was gung-ho about wind farms, though only as long as they were not in the backyard of the Kennedy estate.
Many Coastal Georgians, Floridians and Carolinians undoubtedly feel the same way about their backyard. Time will tell whether it matters.
An editorial from the Brunswick (Georgia) News.