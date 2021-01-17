Will you choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot? That probably depends on your view of science. Let me try to explain.
For thousands of years, we tried to improve our crops. We crossbred, kept the seeds that showed the best potential, planted the best seeds and repeated the process.
To get a consistently red tomato, with just the right round shape and the right skin thickness, took decades of manual tomato gene editing.
This lengthy manual process over decades produced great results. The productivity per acre of farmland around the world soared. Famine decreased. The price of food decreased.
Life was good.
Then science intervened. With computers we could model what kind of changes to the genes of a tomato were likely to produce even larger, juicier, sweeter tomatoes. We then used new scientific techniques to more rapidly change tomato genetics. The genetic changes took months, not years or decades.
Crop yields improved even faster. A triumph of science.
Genetically Modified Organisms is the term for this new scientific progress – GMO. Are you afraid of GMO?
There are many in the world, lots of them Americans, who are afraid of this scientific form of food genetic editing. Millions of us Americans are willing to pay a lot more for the same kind of potato – as long as this more expensive potato is not GMO.
Of course, everything we eat has been genetically modified. The issue is whether the improvements are done the old-fashioned way, manually, slowly, over years or rapidly, using new scientific tools.
The vast majority of us don’t care. We gladly eat the better tasting, longer lasting, cheaper food. So far, there have been no side effects, and GMO has been around a long time.
Yet, the non-GMO crowd is concerned. It’s not been long enough to know for sure. There are suggestions on the internet that GMO might have bad repercussions. Better to be safe than sorry.
Which camp are you in?
The new vaccines are a lot like GMO food. The old way of creating vaccines was a time-consuming, manual, intensive process. Bringing forward a new vaccine took years.
The new vaccines just approved use the same general genetic editing concept as GMO food. They use fancy computers and scientific technology to shortcut the vaccine process.
Less than two days after the COVID-19 gene sequencing was shared around the world in January 2020, the Moderna vaccine was created in the lab. It is the exact vaccine that is now approved and being injected into millions of Americans.
Two days to create a vaccine that works? Does that excite you or frighten you?
All of the time from January to December of 2020 was spent testing tens of thousands of people to ensure there were no material side effects.
People don’t understand this new genetically modified vaccine will not prevent you from getting COVID-19. You can still get it.
What the new vaccines promise, with 95% likelihood, is if you get the virus, the antibodies created by the vaccine will attack and destroy the COVID-19. There is a 95% chance that you will not even experience mild systems while the antibodies do their work.
What most people don’t realize is the other 5% who got the shot, above the 95%, also has huge value. The other 5% also get COVID-19, but suffer some noticeable symptoms. But the new-fangled vaccines created rapidly in a lab are likely to help those people beat back COVID-19, as well.
This means there is close to a 100% chance, if you get one of these newfangled vaccines, if you get the virus, you will not die. That’s a game changer. We can lead a normal life.
If you will not eat GMO food because you are worried about computerized gene editing versus traditional manual gene editing of food, you probably will not take the new vaccines.
But, if you have seen gene editing in your food supply for years with no concerns about your health, you should probably consider taking the vaccine. The life you save might be your own or someone you love.
Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .