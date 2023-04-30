Power walking, I turned a corner and saw something scurrying across the roadway up ahead. Zooming in closer, I was delighted to see an insect I had only gotten a glance of at one other time in my life. The palmetto weevil was focused on escape but a quick tap on its tough exterior startled it into submission. I took a few photos before moving it to the roadside so we both could continue our fast pace.
The palmetto weevil is the largest weevil in North America and native to the state of Florida. Considered a pest insect in other regions, this insect’s native host plant is our own state designated tree, the Sabal palmetto. Also commonly referred to as the cabbage palm for the delicacy of swamp cabbage or hearts of palm within, this weevil typically would attack wounded or dying native palm trees. While a part of the natural cycle of life in native settings, within the last 30 years or so nursery growers discovered transplanted native palms for landscaping purposes as well as Canary Island date palms are sometimes attacked. Like most situations with introduced species, our introduced ornamental palms are most affected by the weevil.
Large and variable in size, appearance, and coloration, this is one impressive insect. Some are heavily marked with a rusty or orange hue mixed with black while others are nearly all orangish or fully black. It’s the weevil’s rostrum or long snout that will capture your attention as soon as you see it. Like all weevils, this elongated mouthpart is used for feeding or depositing eggs deep within its host plant.
The rostrum on this insect is extremely long and obvious. If you look very closely you can use the rostrum’s appearance to determine if the weevil is a male or female. Females will have a smooth or shiny appearing rostrum that is tapered whereas the males are straight and covered with tiny bumps. A quick peek at the underneath of this bug will reveal golden hairs at the leg joints and armor-like body sections. The antennae, also colored in a rusty hue, show the fascinating elbowed or club-shaped antennae which detect motion, odor, and movement.
Remarkably, it is a combination of chemicals emitted by a dying palm mixing with additional pheromones released by the feeding of male palmetto weevils that spark the reproduction cycle of this insect. Once a male identifies a dying palm, it lands to feed and releases a chemical cocktail that mixes with those being released by the palm. This combined scent draws more males to the food source. As they feed, both these additional insects and the tree release more of the same pheromones, soon drawing in the females. Mating and egg laying occurs, leading to the palm’s demise. In a natural setting this process is not detrimental as palms are spaced out and in healthy condition for the most part, but in an artificial setting of grouped palms or nursery stock, one can see how stressed palms, chemical signals and populations of weevils can become problematic.