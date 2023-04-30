Power walking, I turned a corner and saw something scurrying across the roadway up ahead. Zooming in closer, I was delighted to see an insect I had only gotten a glance of at one other time in my life. The palmetto weevil was focused on escape but a quick tap on its tough exterior startled it into submission. I took a few photos before moving it to the roadside so we both could continue our fast pace.

The palmetto weevil is the largest weevil in North America and native to the state of Florida. Considered a pest insect in other regions, this insect’s native host plant is our own state designated tree, the Sabal palmetto. Also commonly referred to as the cabbage palm for the delicacy of swamp cabbage or hearts of palm within, this weevil typically would attack wounded or dying native palm trees. While a part of the natural cycle of life in native settings, within the last 30 years or so nursery growers discovered transplanted native palms for landscaping purposes as well as Canary Island date palms are sometimes attacked. Like most situations with introduced species, our introduced ornamental palms are most affected by the weevil.

Did You Know?

Stressed, damaged or dying palms will emit chemical odors that are picked up by sensitive antennae of the adult palmetto weevils.