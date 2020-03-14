William Edward Mayeski
William Edward Mayeski, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on July 25, 1932 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Joseph Mayeski and Helen Trentoski. William had been a Highlands County resident for 28 years, coming from New Jersey. He attended the Assembly of God Church and worked as a social worker. He enjoyed cars, boats, camping and flying. He even owned a couple of airplanes. William served in the Navy during the Korea war.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn of Sebring, Florida; children, Darlene Pigeon of Swedesboro, New Jersey and Mary A. Salvagno of Sebring, Florida, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
