William J. Varner
William J. Varner, born Dec. 31, 1930, in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Daniel and Florence (Berkey) Varner. Preceded in death by parents and daughter, Karen Louise Varner. Survived by his wife, Barbara Louise (Padich-Farren); daughter, Barbara Jean (Stephen) Brown of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Renee Brown, married to Paul Nutter, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandson, Martin Brown, married to Madeline (Marcenelle), of Alexandria, Virginia; great-grandchildren: Lucy Nutter, Molly Jo, June, Ryan and Isaac Brown (to be born in October); sisters and brothers-in-law: Doris (Padich) and James Kotch, and Joyce (Padich) Lape.
Bill spent 35 years in the automobile business and was a partner at Wheeler Cadillac Pontiac. Bill was also well known in the music business in the Johnstown and Florida areas. He had a band in Johnstown called Bill Varner’s Orchestra. In Florida, he had a 10-piece band called the Skylarks. Also in Florida, he played tenor saxophone in the 70-piece Highlands County Concert Band. He was also an avid golf player, a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed boxing.
We would like to thank Windber Hospice for their kindness in taking care of Bill. Donations may be made in Bill’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Shriners Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438; or The Salvation Army,1060 McNeilly Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. At his request, services will be private. The family is being served by the Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, 710 Broad Street. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fgozogfuneralhome.com