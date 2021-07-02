William M. Shackelford
William Murray Shackelford passed away in his home on the evening of June 29, 2021. He was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Weems Hospital in Sebring, Florida to Daisy (Simmons) and Garvin Shackelford.
Murray was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. He was an electrician, plumber, carpenter and welder by trade. He retired from Lykes Brothers in 1999. His hobbies were fishing (even though he never caught anything) and helping those in need. Murray’s most enjoyable things in life were eating catfish, watching old westerns and assisting in the construction of multiple churches in the community. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Placid Lakes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; daughters, Mary Jane and Carol Ann; his grandchildren, Johnathan, Emma, Barron (Ashley), and William; and four great-grandchildren. Also, those dear to his heart, Michael Howard and Kim and Chuck Bunton and their sons. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jimmy (Patricia); and his son, Billy.
He will be missed by many, but we know he is where he has asked Jesus to take him for the last three years. Peace and pain free at last.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 3 at First Baptist Church of Placid Lakes. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Dowden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.