Your sister-in-arms, Denise Williams, your county veteran service officer, is a director and accredited and certified and also still in the military. She has won many awards for her service to veterans. If you are a veteran who needs help with your dealings with the veterans administration, stop in and contact Denise and her staff.
The location of the VA office in Sebring, going south on U.S. 27, is on your right just before U.S. 98 and State Road 66. The address is 7209 S. George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876-5847. The phone number is 863-402-6623, fax 863-402-6796.
I am a 90 years-young veteran who has known Denise for over 20 years. To bring yourself up to date with the many changes in your benefits, be sure to check in with Denise Williams. There have been many changes in the VA benefits.
Billie Jewett
Sebring