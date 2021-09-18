SEBRING— Ayanna Conae Williams, 32, of Avon Park was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from a 2018 incident by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She will face charges of aggravated battery.
According to the HCSO warrant service report, the warrant was served at the Highlands County Jail facility where Williams was already on Sept. 14.
The case against Williams dates back to Sept. 29, 2018 when detectives responded to a local emergency room regarding a stabbing. There a deputy gave details to the detective of the stabbing that took place at the Willy Hawk Grocery Store in Avon Park.
It was reported the victim and Williams had an altercation in the parking lot. Williams allegedly got a glass bottle, broke it on the pavement and used it to “stab and cut “ the victim repeatedly. The victim, who was admitted into the hospital, had a puncture wound to the temple, lacerations to his face, as well as arm and shoulder.
The detective spoke with the victim who stated he wanted to press charges against Williams but because of his wounds, the detective spoke to the victim’s girlfriend who witnessed the incident. Her account of the events corroborated the deputy’s account and provided further background information.
When the detective was able to get a sworn form the victim, he said Williams was “very drunk” and she picked up a gin bottle from the trash can and hit it multiple times on the ground to break it. He told the detective that she attacked him and bystanders eventually separated them. Williams fled and the victim was transported to the hospital.
The report states Williams was also in the emergency room stating the victim attacked her and had wounds from the altercation.
The detective got a statement from Williams in the E.R. and ascertained she did have “multiple injuries” with several lacerations to her hand and a puncture wound to the right leg. Williams said a verbal altercation with the victim turned physical when the victim attacked her. The report states the victim allegedly hit her in the face and dragged her across the parking lot. She denied ever using a bottle to attack the victim and did not know how he was injured.
On Oct. 3, 2018, the detective met with a retired law enforcement officer who witnessed the incident. The witness made a sworn statement corroborating the victim’s account. When asked about the injuries Williams suffered, the witness said at one point Williams and the victim fell to the ground “atop one another” and Williams may have cut herself with the bottle.