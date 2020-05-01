SEBRING — Lewanda Antwenette Williams, 44, of Sebring, was arrested Monday afternoon for fraud, misrepresentation, utter false instrument and illegal use of credit cards two or more times on a victim over 65 years old. The arrest stems from an investigation started in February 2019.
On Feb. 10, 2019, the victim told a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy of the fraud. The victim broke a hip and convalesced in an assisted living facility in Avon Park. While there, Williams, a friend, agreed to help him pay his bills and take care of his home while he recovered. The trusting victim provided Williams with his wallet, car keys, debit card and PIN number, according to the arrest report. The victim authorized payment of some utility bills and also approved of a vehicle repair for Williams’ car. However, he found $714.68 of unauthorized charges on his bank statement. Charges were from cash withdrawals and various store charges. The report stated there were receipts and some of the transactions were recorded on cameras. The report shows the victim’s power was shut off because of non payment.
HCSO found Williams in the Gadsen County Jail in North Florida on an unrelated charge. In a phone interview in July 2019, Williams said she only agreed to clean the victim’s home and bring him clothes. According to the heavily redacted report, Williams said she did not agree to pay the victim’s bills.