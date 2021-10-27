SEBRING — Ortland Williams III, who pleaded guilty in connection to the Oct. 30, 2017, killing of Joshua Hickey, got a stay until March 28.
Williams told investigators that he inadvertently drove the alleged gunman, Johan Wendon Holder, to Hickey’s house to buy marijuana. He apparently did not know the shooting would occur that day. He ran to a nearby house and called 911 when he heard gunshots.
Williams and several other men were linked to the crime – an alleged marijuana heist turned violent – by detectives who examined their phone texts, Facebook messages, and other social media communications. Other participants – Mikevious Young, Christopher Laveon Bell, and George Leonard Wood Jr. – were charged as accessories and for possessing the marijuana and guns connected to the crime.
Prosecutors seeking a sentencing for Williams said they wanted to determine what happens to Holder in court before Williams is sentenced. Estrada set sentencing for March 28 at 1:15 p.m.
Prosecutors believe Holder is the triggerman in the crime.
Williams, whose family was in court to support him, ran to a house and called 911 as soon as he heard gunshots. Holder then drove away in Williams’ car, leaving him behind.
They charged Holder with conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm; second degree murder with a firearm; carjacking with a firearm or weapon; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and purchase of cannabis.
Detectives found Hickey deceased in a car in his family's driveway. A witness told him that Holder pulled a gun and fired at Hickey, who had a handgun in his car. Holder reached in and grabbed a bag of marijuana and fled in the car that had brought him to the scene.