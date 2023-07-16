Slaying occurred after years of domestic battery

Emerida Rodriguez-Willis faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of her husband.

 COURTESY/SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Robert Lee Willis was known for punching people – including his wife, Emerida Rodriquez-Willis — long before she allegedly killed him July 7.

Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and Sebring Police officers have had to respond to domestic disputes in the Willis home over the years. Highlands County prosecutors have repeatedly filed charges against Robert Lee Willis for battery and domestic violence.

