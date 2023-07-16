Robert Lee Willis was known for punching people – including his wife, Emerida Rodriquez-Willis — long before she allegedly killed him July 7.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and Sebring Police officers have had to respond to domestic disputes in the Willis home over the years. Highlands County prosecutors have repeatedly filed charges against Robert Lee Willis for battery and domestic violence.
However, after charging Robert Willis with battering his wife, on a few occasions she signed waivers protecting her husband from prosecution, Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz said.
“(Robert Willis) was last convicted in a 2021 case,” Kromholz said. “The next two cases had been dismissed due to the victim signing a waiver of prosecution and the last case this year (was dropped) due to insufficient evidence.”
History of battery
Willis’ record shows he has a history of battery convictions, including:
- Battery – 2005
- Battery on a law enforcement officer – 2006
- Assault on a law enforcement officer – 2006
- Robbery with a weapon – 2006
- Two counts of battery against inmate Derwin Callahan Jr. and a detention deputy – 2015.
History of domestic abuse calls
- December 2020: Robert Willis argued with a man who planned to drive Emerida to a job site. Willis allegedly punched the man in the face. Police charged Willis with felony battery second offense, but prosecutors dropped charges. Both Robert and Emerida told police there was no physical altercation.
- October 2020: Robert Willis was arrested for punching Emerida in the face and head during an argument. A judge sentenced Robert Willis to time served, 22 days.
- Jan. 28, 2021: Police responded to a domestic violence complaint in Sebring. They noticed knots on Emerida’s face. She allegedly told police that Robert Willis shoved her, causing her to hit her head. They arrested him and charged him with felony battery second or subsequent offense. Prosecutors dropped the charges.
- July 7, 2021: A court rules Robert Willis guilty of battery after his landlord and another tenant tell Sebring police that Willis walked up to them and threatened them. He allegedly punched the tenant and then punched the landlord several times in the face.
- Sept. 8, 2021: A court finds Robert Willis guilty of domestic felony battery after he grabbed Emerida’s purse from her hands, rifled through it and tossed it into a yard. As Emerida tried to pick it up, he shoved her across a lawn chair. He was found guilty and released after spending a year and four days in county jail.
- August 17, 2022: The couple was now living in the Sunset Beach Motel, 1001 Lakeview Drive. Employees of the nearby Publix call the police after they allegedly witnessed Robert Willis punch Emerida hard enough to knock her down in the parking lot. After Roberts slapped her in the face, she tried to walk away but he continued to yell at her. On Sept. 1, prosecutors dropped the charges.
- Oct. 24, 2022: Sebring Police officers answer a call at Sunset Beach Motel for a domestic battery complaint. Emerida told police that Robert Willis punched her in the back of the head, causing her to fall on a coffee table. She cut her arm on a picture frame on the coffee table. He was arrested and charged with battery – enhanced domestic/prior offense. Prosecutors dropped the charges.
- March 25, 2023: Emerida called police after Robert Willis pushed her down again, this time cutting her arm and biceps. She may have hit her head on a desk, too. Robert Willis is found on another balcony trying to climb onto another balcony at the motel. Prosecutors dropped the charges.
- April 17, 2023: This time, police went to the motel to arrest Emerida for domestic battery. According to his arrest affidavit, Robert Willis came out of the room and told police Emerida did nothing wrong. He then allegedly says, “Ya’ll gonna find a reason to arrest me today.” He then walked up to a couple of men who were minding their own business and tried to start a fight, police said. They arrested him for breach of peace and brought him to jail. Prosecutors dropped the charges May 2.
Robert Willis is found dead
Then on July 7, Emerida called emergency dispatchers at 8:15 a.m. to report her husband, Robert Willis, was unresponsive in the shower at their residence on East Pine Street. When Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a deceased Willis with a stab wound on the left side of his chest, just below the clavicle.
Emerida told police that she left the house after the two argued the night before and returned the next morning to find him dead. According to her arrest report, she told deputies she “tied a red rope to Robert’s waist and pulled him out of the shower, then drug him to the bedroom.”
‘No, Mary … stop’
She allegedly tried to clean up the blood in the bathroom and hallway, then changed clothes before calling police. Highlands Sheriff’s detectives interviewed witnesses who said they were in the home during the couple’s argument. They heard Robert Willis allegedly telling Emerida “No, Mary … stop.” The witness also allegedly told detectives they saw her cleaning blood from the bathroom floor and saw Robert face up laying in the shower unresponsive.”
Emerida is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest without violence.
She is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 18.