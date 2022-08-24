LAKE PLACID — James Lester Wilson, 72, of Lake Placid was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on last week. He now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Deputies responded to a residence on Aster Street and made contact with two victims who told them they had been threatened by the suspect wielding a flamethrower. One of the witnesses said he lived in the suspect’s home for several years and tried to enter, but Wilson met him at the door with a flamethrower in his hands and allegedly asked if he wanted to “meet a flamethrower,” the report states.