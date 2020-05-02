SEBRING — An Avon Park woman arrested Wednesday on forgery and exploitation charges got almost 50 more charges once in jail.
Jasmine Diane Wilson, 25, of Avon Park faces 24 charges each of forgery, passing a forged instrument and fraud, as well as a charge of exploiting the elderly between $10,000-$50,000.
She allegedly stole approximately $20,640 from a 75-year-old Lake Placid woman, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest reports state that Wilson worked for the elderly woman in November and December of 2019 as a representative of Rent-A-Relative.
Wilson used to stay at the woman's house at night, reports said.
The woman told deputies she stopped using the service because she could no longer afford it, due to a significant financial loss.
Reports said the woman told deputies she never wrote checks to Wilson but always to the company.
She also said she didn't give any blank checks to Wilson, or anyone else. She told deputies she always completely fills out checks, unless she visits the Tax Collector's Office or any other vendor that uses a hand stamp to fill in payee names.
Deputies learned that the victim had lost 25 checks out of her checkbook, at which point she called her bank and closed the account.
Deputies then notified Amscot, a check cashing service, of the case and served a warrant for the company's records. The company's loss prevention officials told deputies that the company's computer system would flag the victim's name and checking account, to prevent future checks from being cashed.
It flagged the system on Wednesday, reports said, when Wilson allegedly attempted to cash a check from the victim's account at the Amscot branch in Avon Park.
Deputies found her sitting in a Cadillac SUV in the parking lot. Reports said she gave a statement, which was redacted from reports.
Afterward, she was arrested.
She is being held at the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $77,000 bond.