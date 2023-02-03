Editor’s note: Black History Month is celebrated in February. During this month the Highlands News-Sun will feature just a few of the many leaders who are helping others and doing good things in the community.
LAKE PLACID — Fifty-two years ago, Maurice Wilson came into the world with the help of a midwife in Lake Placid. When Wilson says he was born and raised in Highway Park, he really means it.
Highway Park is a subdivision of Lake Placid. Its residents are primarily African American and are low to middle income.
Wilson has seen many changes for the better over the years in both the residents and neighborhood. He is proud to be a part of the positive metamorphosis. Wilson has affected the change by giving back to the community, mentoring young people and promoting pride in the neighborhood.
There are several reasons why Wilson gives back but it can be boiled down to one thing – love. Love for his family and love for his community.
“I’m a part of that community,” Wilson said proudly. “I love that community so much.”
Pastor Ray Holden of New Life Assembly has known Wilson since he was a small child growing up in Highway Park. Now, Wilson is a deacon at New Life. Holden wants people to know about Wilson’s “big heart” and willingness to help anyone, anywhere.
“He has a heart for the kids in the community,” Holden said. “He is always giving back. He’s a motivator and an ‘inspirator.’”
There are multiple churches in the neighborhood and churches have always been integral in African American history. Wilson named several well-known pastors associated with the churches, which ones he was baptized by and where he went to Sunday school. He said many of the Bishops were gone now.
“We live through the church – grow up through it,” Wilson said. “It was our foundation. That was our Black history.”
Wilson knows what it is like to grow up with very little hope of becoming a success. Against difficult odds, he overcame adversity and is helping others do the same.
Wilson grew up in a home where drugs were used and sold. He even went to prison to protect his mother from the same fate when he was just a teenager.
“I grew up in a household where my mom and dad sold drugs all of my life. Sometimes I couldn’t even sleep. They (police) kicked our doors down,” Wilson said.
Wilson is very proud of his mother, Betty Jean, who has been clean and sober for more than 20 years now. His father Albert died in 2005.
One day when Maurice Wilson was getting off the school bus, he saw “the jump out boys” (law enforcement officers) heading to his house. He dropped his book bag and ran to the house. Wilson said his mom was drunk so he grabbed the cocaine that was in a pill bottle and tried flushing it while law enforcement was busting the door open. Jimmy Sottile, a former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy, found the drugs and law enforcement was ready to arrest Betty Jean. The teenage boy, who was laying on the floor, spoke up and said the drugs were his. He would be tried as an adult. Sottile would help find Wilson a job when he got out of prison.
“I couldn’t see my mom go to jail,” Wilson said. “She cried. “They arrested me at 16 years old. You know, once you’re a convicted felon as a Black man, it seems like your world is over.”
Betty Jean still gets emotional when she tells their story.
“I was selling drugs,” Betty Jean admitted. “He never used drugs. He wouldn’t let me tell them it was my drugs. I still cry about it.”
Betty Jean said besides God, her son Maurice is all she has. Her son, Sottile, Rick Miller and Kingdom Builders tore down her old home after her husband died and rebuilt her house. Betty Jean said her son always takes care of her and helps with bills. Rather than giving up after prison, he made his mom proud of the man he became.
Maurice Wilson’s desire to help others could be a combination of nature and nurture.
“His dad was always like that,” Betty Jean said.
Albert Wilson would take people in and feed them when they were in need. According to Betty Jean, her son found out that he did not want to spend any more time in jail.
“He (Maurice) never drank or smoked,” Betty Jean said. “I did it all. When he sees something that’s not right, he tries to fix it. He’s a real good person and tries to help others out as much as he can.”
It would be easy to wallow in self pity and give up on becoming a statistic with a felony conviction. He was “raised up in it” and it was his “normal.”
Wilson credits his “beautiful wife” for not letting him give up on becoming the man he was meant to be. He was just 17 when a judge sentenced him two years in prison but let him stay out after learning his then-fiancee was pregnant. A week after his son was born, he started his sentence. Sonja Wilson would bring his son to visit him in prison. She told her fiance she couldn’t live like that.
Wilson has made a difference in Highway Park in very tangible ways. Last December marked the third annual Christmas in the Park. He dreamed up the idea and he and many volunteers worked hard to make the dream a reality. The event has been a hit with both children and adults alike. Santa Wilson collects toys and bicycles for months leading up to Christmas to give out to the kids from all over the county, not just his subdivision.
A few years ago, Wilson created Highway Park’s Trunk or Treat with other neighborhood residents. He remembered as a kid always having to go outside of the subdivision for special events and wondered why it couldn’t be done in Highway Park. His goal was to show the young people they could create their own special events and not have to rely on other people. It has been an annual event ever since.
Trunk or Treat was such a hit that Wilson turned his eyes toward December and created Christmas in the Park. Wilson, in his Santa costume, is escorted by law enforcement to the park where his elves have entertained the kids until his arrival. Santa gives out hundreds of bikes, trikes, scooters, Hoverboards and all kinds of toys. Toys and bikes that many of the kids might not have gotten otherwise. He is often brought to tears over the stories some of the kids tell him.
“Twenty-five years ago, it was less privileged than what we have now,” Wilson said. “The community has stepped up. Back when I was growing up, it was harder for us to get things (events) inside of our community.”
The previous two events are a bit more high profile than the mentoring Wilson is doing.
“The Christmas drive is just more noticeable now,” Wilson said. “But I had a group maybe 15 years ago called ‘Determined to Succeed.’ That was my first way of giving back.”
Some 20 devoted youth met together twice a week to participate. The youth had use of computers and got assistance with college prep. The group took the young men and women to Atlanta to the Black College Expo and to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. It was a thrill for many of the kids as they had never been out of Lake Placid or even the state. Five of those children went off to college.
Many of the girls in the group wrote essays about their lives in Highway Park to win a trip to Texas and a shopping spree. The letters were much the same even though the girls did not know what each of them were writing. All of the girls were from single parent households with no fathers at home and many felt unsafe around older men. The letters broke Wilson’s heart and he knew more needed to be done.
“My wife Sonja always said ‘you have a passion for this and you need to continue. So that’s what made me come back with ‘We Promise.’”
While promises are easily spoken, they are not always easily kept. Wilson explained the mentoring group’s name was to create accountability.
“We promise to take care of that community,” Wilson said. “We promised to do this. We promise but we never do.”
Wilson said there is a need to walk the talk or practice what you preach. Whatever cliché you use, the youth will see right through promises that are not kept. Wilson is the founder; mentors include Arnetta Ward, Chanda Robinson, Tashie and Arkeadra McGriff, Gloria Reed, Deon Chisolm, Jaywanna Bostic, Tonya Flemming, Shay Luther, Lakeisha Chisolm, Trankennia Goldsmith, and Andrea and Sonja Wilson.
By all accounts, Maurice Wilson is a successful man. He has been married to the love of his life for 29 years. Together the couple have four children, two boys and two girls. They also have three grandchildren.
Once he was released, Jimmy Sottile – yes, the very man who found the cocaine – got Wilson a job at L&W Supply. Scraping by at $6.50 hourly wasn’t always easy for Wilson and his family. With his conviction, Wilson knows he will never be a police officer or firefighter like he wanted. He can still recite his inmate ID number some 30 years later. However, he stuck with the job at L&W Supply and is on track to retire by the time he is 59. He now has his own home and rental properties.
Wilson said he knows God has a plan for him and everyone. It may not always be an easy path, but it is worth the journey.
“I’m blessed, though. God knows I’m blessed.”