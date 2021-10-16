In 1861 Texas fecklessly thought they had seceded during the War of Southern Treason. The US government begged to differ.
Even today, sore losers drone endlessly on about leaving our great nation because the American people told Trump, “you’re fired,” in the 2020 election. Considering the regression in Texas politics nothing would be better than for Texas to just go away.
Texas abuses our legal system by filing frivolous lawsuits. These suits have included nearly 50 failed cases against the Obama administration that cost Texas taxpayers over $6,000,000.
Following the overwhelming Biden victory last November, Texas Attorney General Paxton sued four states in an attempt to deny the will of the voters. This stunt was slapped down by the Supreme Court.
The Texas legislature has passed a misogynistic law that violates women’s constitutionally guaranteed reproductive rights. In a twist worthy of George Orwell, neighbors, friends, relatives and other vigilantes are offered a $10,000 bounty for stalking and then reporting any violations of this unconstitutional law.
Florida Governor DeSantis has parroted this move and is entertaining the same idea for Florida.
Texas is a blight on this nation. If Texas had its way, liberty would be reserved only for the elite.
Let Texas and its draconian politics become the new Principality of Texit.
As a parting gift, Floridians should exile not just “a Florida Man” but, two “Florida Men” to their new kingdom – Don and Ron.
Horace Markley
Sebring