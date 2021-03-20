SEBRING — Steven Thomas and WIN Autosport will begin today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts from the pole position after Thomas outdueled Ben Keating for the fastest qualifying time in LMP2.
“It’s very satisfying to be on the pole here,” Thomas said. “Ben’s a fabulous driver.”
Thomas, who will be teaming up with Tristan Nunez and Thomas Merrill for today’s race, only started racing two years ago and said Keating was somebody he looked up to when it comes to amateur drivers.
Thomas turned in a lap of 1:51.025 to claim the top spot and Keating was just .123 seconds back, while the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry qualified third with a lap of 1:52.388. There was a big gap to fourth place, where United Autosports was fourth with a 1:55.440, followed by the Tower Motorsport entry in fifth.
Thomas is expecting a hard-fought battle in the class today.
“The competition is very tough,” he said. “We’re a brand new team, we formed this year. It’s consistency and those guys have been doing it a long time.”
The LMP3 pole went to Florida’s Performance Tech Motorsports, where Rasmus Lindh turned in the best two qualifying laps of the session, with his best being a 1:56.001, setting a LMP3 lap record at Sebring International Raceway. He also turned in a 1:56.007.
“Sebring is our home track and one we feel confident at, but it takes a lot to put together a lap like that,” said Performance Tech Team Principal Brent O’Neill. “It puts us exactly where we need to be tomorrow to push for our third win. Now we just have to go out, keep our noses clean and be out there at the end.”
The No. 7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine of Oliver Askew put the pressure on and had a lap of 1:56.066, but in the end Lindh’s time was too fast.
“That was a lot of fun out there,” Lindh said. “After our great run in the No. 6 last weekend I knew we could lay a fast lap down. Performance Tech has won this race many times which is very important knowledge to have in an endurance race. I’m confident in our car and drivers to do well (today). Thank you again to Performance Tech for this opportunity, I’m really looking forward to the race.”
The No. 74 Riley Motorsports car was third, followed by CORE Autosport and the No. 91 Riley Motorsports car was fifth.
The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier will start sixth, followed by the No. 83 WIN Autosport entry.
Today’s 12 Hours of Sebring will begin at 10:10 a.m. Tickets are available at the gate.