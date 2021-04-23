I had just pulled in the driveway from a lumber run at Home Depot when a blue pickup stopped at the end of the driveway. The driver rolled down his window and said, “I’m curious, what does ‘EXPERIMENTAL’ the decal on the back of your truck mean?”
This is not the first time I have been asked the question, and the driver, Micky, was so curious that he had followed me all the way home from U.S. 27. A few years ago, I took an AirCam kit to the Experimental Aircraft Association Headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. EAA was building one for air-to-air photography. While there, I bought a few “Experimental” self-adhesive sticker sets. When you build an experimental aircraft, you have to display “experimental” somewhere on the aircraft, and I knew we would need them for the AirCam we were building. On a whim, I bought an extra and put it on the back of my Suburban. Little did I know how many conversations it would inspire over the years.
As I introduced myself to Micky, he recognized my name and asked if I was the one who writes the newspaper column. We chatted about the articles, EAA, what we were doing with our students, and what was happening with our high school aviation program. He mentioned his 9-year-old grandson, who is interested in aviation and wondered how his grandson could be involved. I explained the EAA Young Eagle flight program for 8- to 17-year-olds. Hopefully Micky’s grandson will soon be taking an EAA Young Eagle flight. Chalk up another opportunity for the “Experimental” decal on the Suburban to share our youth aviation program with others.
I have a few other stickers on the back of the Suburban. I have my EAA wings, Association of Model Aeronautics, and my Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association wings. It is pretty obvious I’m involved in aviation in some manner. What we see on the back of the vehicles in front of us as we travel can be revealing, funny and interesting. The sticker can express, in a few words, statements on family, political views, hobbies, view of the world and humor.
I appreciate the comments I get from time to time of folks who read my articles. I try to share something each week that will get you thinking, be aware of what we are doing with our aviation program, and maybe give you a chuckle or two. On the lighter side of things, here are some of my favorite “bumper stickers”.
“If You Ate Yesterday, Thank a Farmer,” “Go on, I’ll see you at the next traffic light,” “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory,” “Honk if you love Jesus, text while driving if U want 2 meet Him,” “I want to be the person my dog thinks I am,” “ Be kind in traffic, It’s good Carma,” “Old Age is Not for Sissies,” “The EARTH without ART is EH,” “Plumbers, We finish what your husband started,” “I was an HONOR STUDENT, I don’t know what happened,” “Please Lord put your arm around my shoulder, and your hand over my mouth,” “You had me at WOOF,” “I’ll go faster if you will pay for my speeding tickets.” One I can relate to is, “SAWDUST: It’s a Man’s Glitter.”
You may get to see some interesting bumper stickers if you travel north to the “Sun-N-Fun” airshow that is currently going on at the Lakeland Airport. It continues through Sunday. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be performing this weekend. Although there will be some adjustments with COVID protocols during the show, it will be an exciting place to be for those interested in aviation. It is our “Southern Oshkosh — EAA AirVenture.”
Time now to go to the garage and make some more sawdust.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.