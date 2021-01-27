SEBRING — County officials believe they now have a policy for putting up directional signs for a local winery that covers all liabilities and responsibilities for the signs.
It also will prevent the county from having too many signs to maintain in the right of way, because it requires a winery to have and maintain status as a state-certified winery before getting a sign.
Sherry Sutphen, legal counsel for the Board of County Commission, said the policy adopted in August 2020 on such “wayfinder” signs was not as practical as it could have been.
There is a purchase amount and replacement amount, but maintenance is on the county, she said.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said he’s been working on this issue with regard to the applicant, Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Inc. on Josephine Road, in order to improve tourism.
He said the Florida Department of Transportation has a similar program, but won’t put signs on a state right of way until a winery has an agreement with the county to put up other “trailblazer” signs.
Signs will cost the winery $300 up front. Kirouac said he explained that if someone steals a sign for “a man-cave or barn” and if someone shoots a sign, the winery will have to pay to replace it.