Winfred L. Begley
Winfred Lee Begley, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Florida. He was born in Clay City, Kentucky, on July 6, 1938 to the late Herman and Nancy Larison Begley. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1969 and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a 32nd degree Mason member since 1984 (Benjamin Franklin Lodge), a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was an auctioneer since 1971 and received many awards for the No. 1 Auctioneer in Lake Placid, Florida, and was awarded the Kentucky Colonel Award in 1986.
He is survived by nine children, Debra (Len) Hampton, Shane (Ashley) Begley, Michael Begley, Sherman (Jen) Walton, Jimmy (Pam) Walton, Brenda Knuckles, Roy Walton, Larry Walton, and Rodney (Angel) Withrow; 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Treva Barrett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Hattie Begley; son, Rick Begley; and sister, JoAnn Moore.
Visitation will be from 9-11 Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester, Kentucky. Graveside will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.