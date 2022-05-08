SEBRING — The Shepherd’s Pantry of Emmanuel United Church of Christ has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of May ... just in time for Mother’s Day. The Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in October 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back to their community. Every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a hunger organization local to the Winn Dixie in which it was purchased.
The Shepherd’s Pantry was selected again as the May beneficiary by local store leadership at the Winn-Dixie at 600 Sebring Square. The Shepherd’s Pantry will receive a $1 donation for every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Winn-Dixie location in May.
Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten a room or spread a smile. Now you can fight hunger too. Purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet at Sebring Square Winn-Dixie in May to help fight hunger. Every bouquet sold will feed people in need. For more information about the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit seg.bloomin4good.com.
The Shepherd’s Pantry is a ministry of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring (off Hammock Road). Learn more at euccfl.org.