As predicted, a flurry of sore losers continue to cry in their beer over the loss of their Anointed Sovereign, the duly ejected White House occupant. Childish attacks are hurled at anyone who opposes the majesty of the once elected, twice impeached, and thrice married idol.
In elections, there are winners and losers. Duly-elected President Biden was the winner, like it or not.
To one who asked if the voters had a brain, I answer yes. Hence the election result.
Immature politicians like Anthony Sabatini make ridiculous comments, which include renaming U.S. Highway 27, while Matt Gaetz says he would resign his government seat to 'defend my president.' Knock yourself out.
To the so-called 'god fearing' Trump fans, I say please get over yourselves and put the country first rather than your petty allegiance to an ousted, mentally challenged fool. Time to let go and quit whining.
Horace Markley
Sebring