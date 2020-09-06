Winnie M. Vinson
Winnie Mae Davis Vinson
Our Nana left us Sept. 1, 2020 to go to Heaven. She was a great mother, nana, wife, bookkeeper, sister, daughter and golfer. She had many people who loved her beautiful soul. Her family was her life along with golf. She played golf up until she was 92 and an injury on the golf course caused her steady decline. She was a wonderful friend. She was a Sunday School Teacher and loved Jesus.
Dementia is a terrible disease and it doesn’t care who it attacks. I hear people say she lived a long life but she often told me she wanted to live to be 100. She almost made it because she would have turned 96 this month.
She loved a party with family and friends. So we will do that near her birthday to celebrate her life. She was proud to tell people that she was still working in a law office as she turned 92 (Trombley, Lobozzo, Schommer, Disler and Accorsi) and even after the partners dwindled they kept her. She loved them and the people there. It certainly gave her purpose after her husband Charles passed away. Again I repeat, dementia is such a terrible disease.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Samuel and Safronia Garner Davis. Along with her children, Larry (Gail) Vinson and Alana (Jim) Lobozzo, she loved her grandchildren Laura Vinson Tuch, Amy (Keith) Vinson Ensey, Tony (Melissa) Lobozzo, Daniel (Doritza) Lobozzo, and Scott Lobozzo; She felt so blessed to have known her great-grandchidlren Kirt Lobozzo, Alex Lobozzo, Kailan Foster, Sophia Lobozzo, Abriana Lobozzo, Luke Lobozzo, Max Tuch, Anna Tuch, Jake Ensey and Abby Ensey.
She loved family get togethers and family trips. And then Dementia struck even harder. The quarantine caused her to decline even faster She became so afraid and terminally restless. As long as we could talk and visit through windows it did help but the hugs and kisses were missing. Thank you to all the staff at Fellowship Home of the Fairway, especially grateful to Brenda Bachman and Nurse Stacy. Thank you Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care and staying with her daughter Alana as her mother passed on to Heaven, also very grateful to Donna Conner, RN; Donna Roberts, RN; Kim CNA, and the continuous care nurse.
In honor of our beautiful Nana any donations can be made to Lobo Ministries, as they continue to help keep sibling fosters together. Send to P.O. Box 6523, Lakeland, FL 33807. Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, www.morrisfuneralchapel.com