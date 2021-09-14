JACKSONVILLE — Jameis Winston and the hurricane-displaced Saints looked right at home in northeast Florida — no doubt to the delight of fans rebuilding homes and lives back in New Orleans.
Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“We knew that even though some people don’t have power, they’re going to find a way to watch the Saints,” linebacker and captain Demario Davis said. “That’s just what this team means to the city — and the city means the same to us.”
The game, originally scheduled for the Superdome, was moved while the New Orleans area continues to clean up wreckage left by Hurricane Ida, which struck southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 29, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the same region.
After canceling their final preseason game and practicing two weeks in the Dallas area, the Saints looked as sharp and inspired as any club with such distractions could have hoped.
“That was for the city,” Winston said. “We did that for them. We knew how much it would mean to get a great victory for that region. They’ve been through so much. ... Hats off to them for their resilience, because they motivated us. They inspired us to come out there and ball.”
Winston, who led the NFL with 30 interceptions in his last season as a starter with Tampa Bay in 2019, was largely judicious and accurate in going an efficient 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception. New Orleans also rushed for 171 yards.
“Drew always preached, it’s about the decision, not the result,” Winston said, alluding to last season, when he served as a reserve and understudy to Brees in an effort to improve the long-term trajectory of his up-and-down career. “Sometimes the decision is throwing the ball away, sometimes the decision is running, tucking. Sometimes the decision may be taking a sack.”
Winston didn’t take a sack, but did take off and run for a few key third-down conversions in the first half.
New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced.
The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bowls, entered this season going into the final year of his rookie contract. The NFL Network first reported the agreement on his extension.
Lattimore had been listed as questionable Saturday with a knee issue, but started against Green Bay and helped limit Packers star receiver Davante Adams to five catches for 56 yards in a 38-3 Saints triumph.
Lattimore did not speak with reporters after the game, but Winston gushed about the defense.
“When you hold Aaron Rodgers 1 of 10 on third down, that’s just incredible,” Winston said.