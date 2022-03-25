MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor told the state Supreme Court on Thursday that it should allow him to submit additional evidence defending his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected, arguing it is still better than the one submitted by the Republican Legislature.
Alternately, Gov. Tony Evers also asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider making a change to his map to reduce the number of Black-majority Assembly districts from seven to six. The Legislature’s map had five Black-majority districts in Milwaukee.
The U.S. Supreme Court said in its ruling Wednesday that the state Supreme Court failed to consider whether a “race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity.”
The nation’s high court also said that the state Supreme Court was free to take additional evidence it is preferred to reconsider Evers’ map, and that is what Evers asked the court to do Thursday. He wants the state court to allow for the submission of additional evidence until April 1.
“No other path is tenable, as the preexisting maps are indisputably unconstitutional statewide, and this Court already observed that the Legislature’s proposal posed problems under the (Voting Rights Act),” Assistant Wisconsin Attorney General Anthony Russomanno wrote on behalf of Evers.
Kevin St. John, the attorney for Republican lawmakers, had no comment Thursday. The lawmakers and others involved in the lawsuit were all expected to make filings with the court soon given the case’s urgency.
The court was expected to act quickly, given that candidates for the Legislature can begin circulating nomination papers April 15 to be on the ballot this fall.
Until the court adopts new maps, there are no maps in place for the fall legislative elections, said Riley Vetterkind, spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
That means a candidate runs the risk of gathering signatures for his candidacy from voters who may not end up living in the district they are running for, making them invalid.