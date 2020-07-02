SEBRING — A Sebring man is facing burglary, criminal mischief and child cruelty charges as the result of an investigation into an incident from last September.
Jerry Lorenzo Wisdom Jr., 32, was in the Highlands County Jail as of Tuesday without bond, because of a probation violation. He stands charged with burglary with assault/battery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm, two counts of criminal mischief and a charge of petit theft.
At approximately 7:59 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019, Sebring police answered a call for a disturbance on Shirley Street. Once there, they contacted a woman who told them that between 6-7 p.m., Wisdom and a friend arrived at her house. The friend asked her if she would let Wisdom stay the night there because he had nowhere else to sleep, reports said. However, she saw that Wisdom was drunk, reports said, so she said “No.”
At that point, reports said, Wisdom got angry and started arguing with her. The woman said the situation escalated and Wisdom tried to fight her, but the friend was holding Wisdom back, preventing him from getting near her, reports said. The two men were in the front yard and the woman was on the steps leading to the front porch, reports said, about 10-15 feet from Wisdom.
At that point, reports said, children came out of the home — one with a hammer and another with a pair of scissors. The two armed children stood on the steps with her while other children stayed on the porch, reports said. The names, ages and number of children were redacted from police reports.
At that point, reports indicated that Wisdom had a glass Corona beer bottle in his hand and tried to throw it at her, but his friend prevented him from doing so.
The woman then yelled for one of the children to go inside and call police, reports said, and for the other children to follow her. While the child called police, the woman gathered the remaining children and ran to a neighbor’s residence for safety, reports said. When she returned to the residence, Wisdom and his friend had left.
The woman then noticed her red five-gallon plastic gas can, worth approximately $10 was in the western yard. The woman could smell gasoline, reports said. She told police she believed Wisdom had entered her front porch, gone in a storage room on that porch and taken out the gas can. She said she did not know his purpose in pouring the gasoline or where he poured it, but she said the gas can had been full of gas, approximately $11 worth.
Wisdom, allegedly, had broken the exterior bathroom window, estimated $200 in damage, and the door frame to the front door, estimated at $100.
Police reports said officers noticed an overwhelming smell of gasoline but couldn’t locate where it was coming from.
While looking at the broken bathroom window, police found fresh wet blood on one of the pieces of glass as well as near the handle of the gas can, along with dried blood droplets on the floor near the front door and smeared on the front door.
Police also found two shoe scuffs on the door, in what police believed as an attempt at kicking in the door. Officers collected the blood.