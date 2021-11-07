SEBRING — Thirteen years ago, Julie Long and Kaci Richards met while employed at the JCPenney Salon. When the JCPenney Salon closed, they both decided to move to Ulta Beauty Salon, another corporate environment. But, after a while, they felt that corporate wasn’t quite the right fit for them.
At that point the pair were close friends and knew they wanted to continue working together. “We were a package deal,” Richards said.
So, despite the pandemic, they decided to open their own salon.
Long, born in Sebring, started as a cosmetologist as a temporary job — and now, almost 20 years later, she still loves it. Richards came from a long line of hairdressers, so in high school she dual enrolled in a vocational technical school and was licensed at age 18. She left the cold of New York to work in Sebring in her aunt’s salon.
Little by little, Long and Richards developed the proposal for their dream salon. Their plan was progressing nicely, but they still had one huge question mark: Would they have enough money to make the dream a reality?
Sadly, one of their long-time clients, Shirley Herron, had passed away just before the JCPenney Salon closed. To the surprise of Long and Richards, Herron had included them in her will. They describe Herron as a sweet lady with a generous heart. Herron also contributed greatly to the Humane Society of Highlands County and Moffitt Cancer Research, as well as other charitable organizations.
Having no idea of the amount left to them, they carried on looking at building costs and blueprints. For months they met for lunch every Monday to talk about their goals for the week, what research needed to be done, and how much it was going to cost. Finally, their plan was ready to be put into action, but the question of money remained. That is, until the mail came shortly after.
Long called Richards on the phone, “Go to your mailbox!”
Two weeks after receiving the check from Herron’s estate, they signed the lease for their new location.
“We decided it was meant to be,” Long said. “Let’s go for it.”
Only a small percentage of the building jobs were contracted out, with Long and Richards doing most of the work themselves. Demolition, electrical, station installation, baseboards — all a labor of love bringing the salon to life. The pandemic caused delays, but it all came together at the end. The plumbing went in on a Thursday, and the doors opened two days later on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
To honor Shirley Herron, they dedicated the color processing room to her, one where clients can go to relax away from the noise and activity of the main salon. It offers cold water, a coffee bar, and candy to snack on.
“We know it was the perfect way to honor Mrs. Shirley, as she was a woman who absolutely loved being pampered in the salon,” Richards said.
The Color Lab currently has six stylists, with stations for two more. As the name suggests, they specialize in hair color, but they try to do a little of everything to cater to their diverse clientele. And if they feel the client would benefit more from another stylist, they are happy to refer to other salons.
Their goal is to have clients feel at home and leave more relaxed than they were when they came. They aim for a classy salon, but comfortable. And they want it enjoyable for everyone, clients and stylists alike. From more space around the chairs to double-padded mats, they’ve thoughtfully considered every detail. They’ve built a place where stylists can be happy to work.
Opening their own salon meant greater flexibility for the stylists. They love their freedom and the opportunity to accommodate and love on the people they care about – their clients. This is well illustrated by the salon’s very first guest. It was a few hours before The Color Lab officially opened, when a client called. She was sitting outside in her car, distraught and speaking between sobs. Her husband was dying, and she was about to go see him, probably for the very last time. Understandably, the client felt like a wreck, and didn’t want this to be her husband’s final memory of her. Could they please help her?
If they had still been with a corporate company, they would not have been able to allow her in. But in the new salon, they welcomed her with open arms. They did what they could to bring even a little comfort to their client, and the client left feeling ready to face what seemed like the inevitable. But don’t worry, this story has a happy ending: Amazingly, the husband pulled through.
Long and Richards say their greatest challenge is finding the work-life balance. They want to be there for their clients all the time, but boundaries must be drawn for them to spend time with their families and deal with life’s other necessities.
The Color Lab is looking to build the clientele of some of the stylists. Long and Richards say they would trust anyone on their team to do just as good a job as they would. In the future, they hope to add a receptionist to the team. They also want to expand into specialty services, such as lashes and facials.
Long and Richards are proud of what they’ve accomplished. All their efforts have resulted in a professional and comfortable salon.
The easiest way to book an appointment is through their website, www.thecolorlabsebring.com, where you can see exactly how much a service will cost and how long it will take. The address is 917 Mall Ring Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
The salon phone number is 863-250-8565. Texting is an option. If you’re not sure what you want, you can send a picture of the inspiration for your next look, and they can tell you how long it will take to make it happen.
Check them out on Facebook and Instagram @thecolorlabsalon