The upcoming Nov. 2 Avon Park election doesn’t have the glitz and controversy of 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump were battling it out at the top of the ticket. There are no high profile national or state battles on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Although the upcoming election doesn’t have the allure of a presidential race, it is nonetheless extremely important.
The decisions our city councilmembers make immediately impact our lives. That’s why it’s important that you vote. But before you can vote, you must be registered to do so.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4. You can register at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office in the Highlands County Government Center or visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov
According to the Florida Secretary of State’s Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States, and in this case, a resident of the City of Avon Park.
• Be a legal resident of Florida.
• Be at least 18 years of age to vote.
• Not be convicted of a felony without your voting rights restored.
• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.
Keep in mind that early voting for the city election runs Oct. 25-30 and will take place only at the Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St. Vote-by-mail ballots can be only dropped off at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office.
For information on required documents to provide when voting, go to dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/voting/election-day-voting/
Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.
A revised editorial from the Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen.