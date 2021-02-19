SEBRING — County commissioners may have fewer payments to vote on in future meetings, thanks to a change they unanimously approved Tuesday to the county’s payment policy.
The “change,” said County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, would actually bring the county commission’s meetings into accordance with the state statutes that state certain payments only need to be information items to the board.
Commissioners usually have a list of pending payments to approve at every bimonthly meeting, in the consent agenda. Frequently, at least one commissioner has had to abstain from voting on those payments that would go to companies or people with whom commissioners have a personal connection.
While that’s not unusual in a relatively small community with extensive family ties and community associations through employment, it resulted in the commission having to pull items to a second consent agenda for a second vote. Former commissioner Don Elwell, for example, frequently had to abstain from votes on payments to his employer, Alan Jay Automotive Group.
Sutphen said having those items on the agenda has created conflicts for commissioners unnecessarily. She said the statute states that the board payables are to be in the minutes. Many of them have been set up with policies and procedures to ensure that the correct payments are going out, or the board has already authorized automatic payments to certain vendors and don’t need to vote on them each time, she said.
She said they have given County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski authority to review those payments. Authority now given to the Clerk of Courts Office will involve pre-audit activities, as the clerk deems appropriate, to determine the following:
- Payments have been determined by the board to serve a public purpose.
- Payments are an expenditure outlined in the current budget, as amended and/or approved by the board.
- Payments have been approved in writing by the county administrator.
By making changes to the payment policy, Sutphen said, the county will operate consistently with the law and not have those payables come before the board, “because it’s not practical to.”
This ordinance “just cleans things up,” Sutphen said.
Starting with March, the board will not be responsible for looking at payables, although they will see a list in the agenda backup materials, showing the payments made each two weeks as a matter or record.