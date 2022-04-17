Witness: Cars honked, pulled over to avoid drunk driver

SEBRING — Prosecutors have dropped reckless driving and DUI property/personal damage charges against Edgar Ivan Colchado, who allegedly killed another driver in a head-on crash on Panther Parkway in March.
That leaves DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, three remaining counts of DUI property damage and reckless driving charges against the Texan.
Colchado, who will be arraigned Monday, faces 15 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for the DUI manslaughter charge; five years for leaving the scene, and a year on each of the three DUI property damage counts.
The Florida Highway Patrol, which sent traffic homicide investigators from its Fort Myers office, investigated the March 18 crash. FHP investigators apparently have several witnesses who say they saw the crash.
According to FHP reports, the crash took place around 11:14 p.m. as Colchado — allegedly drunk — drove his blue, Chevy Silverado truck the wrong way in the southbound lane of the Panther Parkway at Ben Eastman Road. Colchado hit a maroon GMC Envoy SUV head-on, killing Nevaughn William Prince, 28, of Sebring.
Prince was pronounced dead at the scene. The FHP said Colchado fled a no-injury crash at Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue in his pickup truck, which had a flat tire, moments before killing Prince.
Prosecutors have several witnesses, including one who allegedly saw Colchado run vehicles off the road before the fatal crash. The witness first saw Colchado’s blue pickup truck driving north in the southbound lane of Sebring Parkway near Shon-Tee Avenue. The pickup was met by the flashing lights and blaring horns of drivers who had to pull to the shoulder to avoid being hit by Colchado’s pickup truck.
Colchado then drove around the circle at Panther Parkway and continued north in the south-bound lanes. That’s when he hit the SUV, the witness said. Both vehicles stayed where they stopped.
The witness ran up to the pickup truck and the SUV to render aid to the drivers, but it was too late for the driver of the Envoy. He found Colchado pinned behind the steering wheel of his pickup truck, however. He spoke to Colchado as EMTs and other first responders drove to the scene.
The investigation into the crash continues.
FHP homicide investigators from Fort Myers had to respond to a double DUI fatal in January. Investigators arrested Zasha Colon, 45, of Sebring, and charged her with killing a man and a child in another wrong-way DUI crash on Sebring Parkway.
Colon — who faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage — secured a $285,000 bond on March 9. She faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, 15 people have been killed on Highlands County roads so far in 2022.