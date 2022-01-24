SEBRING – A forensic psychologist testified Friday that public comments on a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page could lead to violence against convicted sex offenders.
The comments led the Sheriff’s Office to no longer accept such comments.
“We no longer allow comments on most sex offender posts,” a sheriff’s spokesman said. “The exception would be for if we have on who is wanted. Comments can contain tips so we leave the comments on for that situation.”
Dr. Gregory DeClue, of Punta Gorda, evaluated convicted sex offender Alex Rodriguez’s state of mind to determine whether Rodriguez might believe the Sheriff’s Office might be out to get him. Rodriguez allegedly made incriminated statements during a twice-yearly meeting with a sex offender monitoring officer, and his lawyer, Jennifer Powell, wants Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to disallow those statements in Rodriguez’s upcoming trial.
DeClue, testifying for Rodriguez, pointed to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Facebook page where Rodriguez’s name and address – and those of other sex offenders – are available for public view.
“It is a page maintained by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office that’s open to the public so the public can see sex offenders and where they live,” DeClue told the court. “There are comments … that continue to be on the website, consistent with Mr. Rodriguez’s expressed belief that the HCSO was out to get him, because these comments included threats of murder, torture, castration.”
He continued: “[They state] ‘shoot him in the head’, ‘feed him to the ‘gators’, ‘drop them out airplanes in Afghanistan, let the Taliban get him’, ‘castrate him’, and specifically on Mr. Rodriguez’s page, ‘Why is he still alive?’ and ‘If it were a dog, they would have killed it already.’ This was posted where Mr. Rodriguez’s name and address was.”
DeClue said the comments could backfire.
“The HCSO shows a pattern of more than the disregard for the safety and welfare of the people they have arrested,” DeClue concluded. “They left them up – death threats and encouragement to torture them, mutilate them, kill them. Those comments could very well lead to violence.”
The Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it put an end to the postings.
“We have made the decision to turn off comments on sex offender posts,” the spokesman said.
Rodriguez, who is required to re-register once in January and once in August, got in trouble during his August 2018 registration appointment.
Though he had registered a 2018 Carry-on Trailer with Florida Department of Motor Vehicles when he bought it that previous June, he allegedly didn’t register it with the Special Victims Unit. He told a detective that he didn’t know the trailer – which was for carrying his garden tractor – was considered a motor vehicle under state law.
He also is charged with failing to report his firing from his job at a local Dollar Tree store within 48 hours. Both registrations are required under Florida law.
Detective Sgt. Louis Ramos arrested Rodriguez after Rodriguez told him about the trailer and job loss. If he is convicted of failing to register those two events, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The motion is sealed so it’s not known which of Rodriguez’s statements Powell wants struck from the record.
Estrada will rule on the motion to dismiss Rodriguez’s statements before the trial. Jury selection is scheduled for April 6.