SEBRING — A jury on Tuesday watched a security video of a man firing at three other men in front of The Joint bar in Avon Park. One of the men, Alexander Nowell, ran behind the bar, crossed South Pineland Avenue, and collapsed next to Zion Holiness Church where he died.

Nowell’s family wept before the video was played, bracing themselves to watch for the first time the slaying of their son. The female witness who watched the May 8, 2020 shooting from a parked car across the street narrated the video from the stand Tuesday. She also wept, but pointed to Jimmy Ford, who sat at the defense table. He is charged with second-degree murder.

