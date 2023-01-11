SEBRING — A jury on Tuesday watched a security video of a man firing at three other men in front of The Joint bar in Avon Park. One of the men, Alexander Nowell, ran behind the bar, crossed South Pineland Avenue, and collapsed next to Zion Holiness Church where he died.
Nowell’s family wept before the video was played, bracing themselves to watch for the first time the slaying of their son. The female witness who watched the May 8, 2020 shooting from a parked car across the street narrated the video from the stand Tuesday. She also wept, but pointed to Jimmy Ford, who sat at the defense table. He is charged with second-degree murder.
“We were sitting in the car, and my cousin Jimmy came from around the corner shooting and everybody was running,” the witness told the jury. In addition to killing Nowell, the bullets hit and injured two other men: Judd Grant and Uriah Harris Jr. Ford was not charged in those shootings.
When asked how she identified Ford from her perch in the car, she described his “signature walk” during which he swings his right hand as he steps. She had seen Ford earlier in the night and saw that he’d changed into all black clothing by the time he returned to The Joint and opened fire.
“He was steady shooting as they ran,” the witness told the jury between tears. “He was speed walking, holding up his pants with one hand and … shooting with the other.”
“How sure are you that it was Jimmy Ford?” Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo asked her.
“One hundred percent,” she retorted.
“Do you see that person in court?” Castillo asked.
“Yes, he’s wearing a black and white shirt with the black tie,” she said, pointing to the defense table.
Jennifer Powell, Ford’s defense attorney, introduced the idea of a second gunman and told the jury that Ford’s arrest was “a rush to judgment” by detectives.
“The lead detective is friends with the deceased’s family,” Powell told the jury in her opening. “There was pressure to solve this case, and the rumor was that Jimmy Ford did the shooting and Avon Park jumped on that.”
Powell also asked Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly on cross examination why he hadn’t interviewed other eyewitnesses. Kelly told her that he’d tried, but no one else was willing to come forward, including the injured men.
Kelly told Castillo that he had “come in contact” with Alexander Nowell while he was on patrol duty, but had never spoken to the family before the shooting.
A second female eyewitness was to take the stand Tuesday afternoon and was also expected to identify Ford as the shooter.