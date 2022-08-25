Witness: Suspects shot Hankerson in front of me

SEBRING — An eyewitness to the shooting of Aaron Hankerson nearly six years ago took the stand to identify Daryl Cason as one of two men who shot him dead outside the now-closed Shooter’s Bar in Sebring.
The young woman who accompanied Hankerson the night of Oct. 9, 2016, was with him inside the bar as he flashed a thick fold of cash in front of a crowd of people, a move prosecutor John Kromholz said caught the eye of Cason and his accomplice, Freddie Washington. The two had driven to Sebring from Clewiston to attend a concert and decided to rob Hankerson when they saw the money, Kromholz told the jury Tuesday in opening statements of the trial, which is expected to last at least a week.
On Wednesday, the witness took the stand and described how Cason and Washington left the bar behind them and walked up to them in the parking lot just before the 2 a.m. last call. The two walked up to within a dozen feet of Hankerson and Carroll, each hiding a pistol in a hand behind their back.
She testified that they then opened fire on Hankerson and kept firing after he fell to the ground. She told the jury that she watched as they rummaged through his pockets and took the bundle of cash Hankerson had displayed.
When she tried to comfort her dying friend, Washington put a pistol to her face and ordered her to get away from him.
It was a graphic description of what Washington – already serving two life sentences for Hankerson’s murder – and Cason did to the young man who had just become the father of a baby girl.
Yohance McCoy, the lawyer defending Cason, cross examined the witness in an attempt to downplay his client’s role in the shooting. He suggested on Tuesday that there was evidence that the two men were not the only ones firing a gun that night.
Other witnesses in the parking lot that night described seeing the shooters flee in a different model car than the one in which Cason and Washington were arrested.
Law enforcement officers also painted a picture of chaos in the parking lot immediately after the shooting. A dash-cam video from a police car showed people running for their cars and driving quickly away.
But one car, a Crown Victoria, drove away slowly, carefully observing the speed limit. When police gave chase, it was out of sight, but officers in other police vehicles passed the Crown Victoria as it drove up Sebring Parkway.
One police officer described a curious crowd circling Hankerson as EMTs tried to revive him. When police asked if anyone had seen anything, no one spoke up, except for the witness.
The trial resumes this morning in Courtroom 2A.