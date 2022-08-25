Witness: Suspects shot Hankerson in front of me

Defense lawyer Yohance McCoy and his client, Daryl Cason, stand as the jury enters the courtroom Tuesday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — An eyewitness to the shooting of Aaron Hankerson nearly six years ago took the stand to identify Daryl Cason as one of two men who shot him dead outside the now-closed Shooter’s Bar in Sebring.

The young woman who accompanied Hankerson the night of Oct. 9, 2016, was with him inside the bar as he flashed a thick fold of cash in front of a crowd of people, a move prosecutor John Kromholz said caught the eye of Cason and his accomplice, Freddie Washington. The two had driven to Sebring from Clewiston to attend a concert and decided to rob Hankerson when they saw the money, Kromholz told the jury Tuesday in opening statements of the trial, which is expected to last at least a week.

Recommended for you