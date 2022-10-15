SEBRING — Witnesses during last week’s Stand Your Ground hearing provided new details in the slaying of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry.
The hearing, designed to determine whether Joseph Ables was immune under Florida’s monumental self-defense law, brought together several people who heard the shots that killed the deputy on May 6, 2018.
Susan Naylor, the owner of the cat Ables shot with a Benjamin Pellet rifle from his house, testified that she immediately carried her dead cat to Ables’ screened-in, front porch and confronted him. Ables’ screen door was unlocked, an important detail that prosecutors believe counters Ables’ claim that Gentry, who walked to the same porch area a short time later, had somehow forcibly entered his front porch area.
“I told him, ‘You killed my cat, you killed my cat,’” she testified. “He said, ‘Black people down the street probably shot him.’”
“He then said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ repeatedly and he started to kind of pet me on the arm,” she said.
Naylor also testified that on another occasion, Ables had entered her home.
“Ables came into my house, he had a spare key to my house,” she said. “He had dated a woman who had lived in my house before I did.”
Naylor called her son-in-law, who lived in Lake June Pointe, and told him about the cat’s demise. He drove to her home in Placid Lakes to check on her. He then called dispatchers and reported the shooting. When Gentry arrived at Naylor’s house with his trainee, Deputy Erika Lavender (she comes from a family of Jacksonville police officers), he told her to get the names and contact information of Naylor, her son-in-law and several of her neighbors. He then walked across a lot behind Naylor’s house toward Ables’ house.
Lavender suggested Naylor and her neighbors move out of view of Ables’ house in case there were more pellet shots. They watched as Gentry turned the corner of Ables’ house and disappeared from view. Witnesses said it wasn’t long after that when they heard a series of rapid gunshots.
Some counted four, some counted as many as six shots in rapid succession.
Lavender testified that she walked toward the house yelling out Gentry’s name but there was no answer.
Naylor’s son-in-law called Highlands County dispatch and said, “Shots fired on Chicago Way.”
Mario Santos, a Placid Lakes auto mechanic who occasionally rode his bicycle past Ables’ house, said he and Ables struck up a friendship about a year before the shooting. He worked on Ables’ Chevelle and lawn mower.
A short time after the shooting, Santos received a phone message from a panicked Ables. He saw the caller ID and listened to it.
“Man, this is Joe, give me a call,” Santos said, quoting the message.
When he called him back, Ables was nervous.
“I got a problem, I’m in trouble,” Santos said Ables told him. “He said, ‘I killed a man. It was a cop’ and he (Ables) starts repeating, ‘I’m scared, I don’t know what to do. I’m scared, I’m scared,’ like a mantra. I have not talked to him since that day.”
A handcuffed Ables sat at the defense table all day, listening but rarely reacting to the testimony. He smiled as a photograph of his former bedroom, with salmon-colored pillow cases and an oriental carpet, was shown on an overhead screen. There also was a gun holster in that master bedroom, as well as shotgun shells. In his pickup truck in the garage, police found an 8-shot pistol with six spent rounds.
He was arrested as the garage door opened but before he could drive away from the property.