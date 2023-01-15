RALEIGH, N.C. — Ernest Ross scored on a go-ahead putback in traffic with 33 seconds left in overtime and North Carolina State made a pair of late stops to hold off No. 16 Miami 83-81 Saturday.

The late basket was part of a huge day for Ross, a 6-foot-9 second-year forward. He finished with career highs of 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew a double-digit lead against the Hurricanes for the second time this year but found a way to respond.

