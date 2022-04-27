The Wolves Den gym has moved locations and expanded its services. Tom Fragale moved the Wolves Den gym from Main Avenue to 224 E. Interlake Blvd. after purchasing the existing gym that preceded his, Resultz Family Fitness.
Fragale said the purchase was made in January and he renovated the gym, Allie Woods is a personal trainer and manager. The big change is the original Wolves Den going from personal training to a full service gym open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with monthly membership. The sign they put up on Saturday is very noticeable.
For information call Fragale at 561-329-3656 or Woods at 229-356-8503.