A woman who allegedly fired her gun at a house with children inside will be arraigned on July 6.
Beverly Monica Kelly, 22, allegedly told a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy that she was upset with her former live-in partner when she pulled her Glock 17 and fired eight times at a house on Nichelle Boulevard in Lake Placid on May 8.
Kelly, a resident of Lake Placid, had been living with the 23-year-old victim in the Plaza Avenue apartment for about 18 months. According to the arrest affidavit, the two began arguing about the victim talking to other women around 8 a.m.
The victim grabbed some of her clothes and items and left, but returned again to get more clothing later on. They argued but both stated there had been no violence, Kelly’s arrest affidavit states.
The victim apparently finished moving back into her mother’s house on Nichele Boulevard in Lake Placid later in the day. As she sat in a Ford Expedition in the driveway of her mother’s home around 1 a.m. she saw Kelly’s car pass the house, turn around, and park across the street from her mother’s house.
As she watched from the rearview mirror of the Expedition, Kelly got out of the passenger side of the car (which was driven by another person) and opened fire multiple times on the victim’s mother’s house as well as the Expedition. The victim ducked down in the driver’s seat to avoid getting hit.
A deputy sheriff located Kelly on Dal Hall Boulevard; they searched the car and found a Glock 17, 9mm with two magazines, one of which was a 30-round extended magazine, the arrest affidavit states.
She was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
The defendant allegedly stated she was mad at her former live-in partner and admitted to shooting at the house and car but did not intend to hurt anyone. She also told police she knew the house was occupied at the time.
There were children sleeping in the house at the time she fired into the residence, according to deputies.
The house was hit three times and the Expedition twice, the arrest affidavit states, but deputies charged her with eight counts of firing into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. Maximum sentences for each count: 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation and a fine of $10,000.