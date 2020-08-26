AVON PARK — Marilyn Elise Secasiu, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested on Saturday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. She is now facing charges of aggravated battery-person uses a deadly weapon.
The HCSO arrest report states Secasiu cut a man’s hands with a box cutter as he tried to exit a bedroom in the residence. Furthermore, when the man tried to grab the handle to open the door Secasiu allegedly bit the man on his tricep. The deputy noted the marks and discoloration on his arm.
The victim told the deputy that Secasiu told him, “the only way you are leaving this house is in a body bag.”
Secasiu’s version of events were different. She told the deputy the box cutter was clipped to her shorts near her hip. She said the victim grabbed the knife and tried to cut her with it. The report states Secasiu cut a mattress accidentally while she was trying to get the man off her. She told deputies that’s when she bit him.
A witness said he saw Secasiu strike the victim on the back with an open hand when the suspect and victim were outside.