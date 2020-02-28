SEBRING — Lisa Marie Haralson, 49, of Sebring, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. She is suspected of a hit and run with injuries and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
The trooper who wrote the arrest report said he was called out to a hit and run crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98. The trooper arrived to see a red Chevrolet pickup and a boat in tow parked on the north shoulder of U.S. 98 about a mile from the impact site.
According to the report, the trooper spoke to a county deputy on the scene and the deputy told the trooper the vehicle would be a blue Ford pickup truck with damage to the left side of the vehicle as revealed by a witness. Another deputy said he saw the truck a mile from the crash.
The deputy went to an address on U.S. 98. The report states that when the trooper arrived at the address, there was a blue Ford pickup with heavy damage on the passenger’s side parked at the residence.
Haralson exited her home while the trooper was inspecting the damaged Ford. Haralson’s statement to the trooper was redacted.
Another trooper brought the witness who stated she was pumping gas when she heard the collision. She saw the blue truck allegedly leave the scene. The witness said she was able to see Haralson from the lighting at the gas station. The witness was able to make a positive identification and the trooper arrested Haralson. The report shows the driver of the Chevrolet was injured although it does not say how badly.