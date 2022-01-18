SEBRING — Highlands County prosecutors have charged a woman for failing to report suspected child sexual abuse in her home.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Ashley Nichole Elrod in April 2021 and charged her with failure to report child abuse, according to her arrest affidavit. The crime carries a five-year prison sentence.
Elrod, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has a pretrial conference hearing Tuesday.
According to the arrest affidavit, her husband, Matthew Elrod, 32, had sexually assaulted one of their children at least five times over a period of years. The charges were filed after someone else alerted the Department of Children and Families.
The Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation in March by interviewing other occupants of the home. One child told deputies that Matthew Elrod had tried to have sex with one child in a car seat on the garage floor. The child yelled for help, which apparently brought other children running. The children then ran in the house and alerted Ashley Elrod, who came to the child’s rescue. Her husband told her they had been “play fighting.”
The children told investigators they had told Ashley Elrod about Matthew Elrod’s sexual abuse.
Ashley Elrod was interviewed by law enforcement outside of the children’s presence at the Child Advocacy Center.
“She denied having any concerns about anything happening with her children in the household,” the affidavit states. “She also denied any of her children had come to her and disclosed any type of abuse.”
She has a pre-trial conference Tuesday morning.
On Jan. 7, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Elrod on five counts of custodial sexual battery on a victim under 12. Each count carries a life sentence. They also charged him with one count of attempted custodial sexual battery on a victim under 12 for the garage attack his wife stopped. That is punishable by five years in prison.
Elrod has a history of sexual battery against minors.
Elrod, under a court order to stay away from another alleged victim, was found guilty of disregarding that injunction in June 2010. The victim’s parents, alarmed on seeing their daughter’s attacker standing in the road near their home, alerted law enforcement.
Elrod pleaded guilty in May 2010 to one count of child abuse. He was sentenced to two years in state prison/community control.
The details of that case are unknown because the files have been sealed to protect minor victims.