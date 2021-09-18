SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday arrested a local woman and charged her with prostitution while being positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Prostitution by itself is a misdemeanor; with the HIV notation it is a felony.
Tiara Michele Bradshaw, 26, is also charged with “keeping a house of ill fame” for prostitution, and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony.
Details of her Thursday arrest weren’t yet available Friday, but Bradshaw was arrested and charged with prostitution while HIV positive, a felony, in November 2020. Prosecutors dropped the charges a month later.
In that case, detectives arrested Bradshaw and charged her with prostitution and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony after an undercover operation.
According to that 2020 arrest report, Bradshaw had posted several nude photos on an online escort site with such phrases as “100 percent nasty car date” and “100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.”
A detective posing as a citizen texted a phone number in the ad and arranged to meet with Bradshaw in Avon Park to have sex.
Investigators say Bradshaw quoted the undercover agent an $80-an-hour rate. The detective texted her back, asking if he needed to bring condoms, and she reportedly replied, “No.”
When he parked at the location, Bradshaw allegedly walked up and got in the passenger seat. That’s when she was arrested; a second officer was on hand to witness events.
Prostitution while being HIV positive is a third-degree felony punishable by a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years and a fine of up to $5,000 on the first offense, according to Florida statutes.