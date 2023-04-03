SEBRING — A woman charged with harming a child is expected to ask a judge Monday to lift a no-contact order with the child and other children under the age of 18.
Shannon Denise Hendrix is charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm. Hendrix was released on $15,000 bond and was ordered to not be in contact with the child or anyone under the age of 18.
She now wants to visit the child or other children in the family, but needs Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden’s permission to do so.
Such hearings include testimony from police, family members, and could include Hendrix testifying why she wants the no-contact order lifted.
According to the Department of Children and Families report on the incident, the child’s tibia was allegedly broken as Hendrix watched the child in the home in August 2022.
Hendrix is related to the child’s mother, who was reported to be out of town at the time of the incident.
DCF notified the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which sent a detective and a deputy to the home to investigate. Hendrix’s arrest report states that a relative of the child noticed that the youngster wasn’t moving her leg as she played. Nor could the child move her toes.
When a detective sergeant arrived at the home with another deputy, Hendrix told them the child and a young boy had been playing next to a dryer. The boy may have bumped the dryer, causing the metal curtain rod to fall on the younger child.
When the child’s leg was X-rayed at AdventHealth Sebring the same day, the film indicated a broken tibia. The tibia is the larger of the two bones in the lower leg.
When deputies interviewed Hendrix, she allegedly told them a metal curtain rod must have fallen on the child’s leg. She threw the rod onto a pile of scrap metal in the backyard but didn’t call the hospital. When AdventHealth staff asked her for a urine screen, she allegedly told them she couldn’t pee, the arrest affidavit said.
Neglect of a child with great bodily harm can bring 15 years in prison, according to Florida statutes.