SEBRING — Deputies arrested a woman after a domestic disturbance Tuesday, and charged her with aggravated battery to cause bodily harm.
Mary Carol Wolfe, 71, has been charged with the felony following an altercation between her and a younger woman over an alleged refusal to run an errand that resulted in shoving and punching, and Wolfe allegedly hitting someone with a coffee mug.
Arrest reports state the incident took place between 8:10-8:20 a.m. at an undisclosed residence. Deputies arrived to find Wolfe sitting on her front porch with a small cut to her forehead that was “leaking” a lot of blood, reports said.
When questioned, Wolfe told deputies that another woman, 40, had punched her over Wolfe not wanting to pick up the younger woman’s medications from a local pharmacy.
Wolfe was taken to AdventHealth Sebring, reports said, but the reporting deputy soon learned Wolfe had told another deputy that she had hit the younger woman with a coffee mug.
The younger woman, found covered in blood with a large cut on the skin above her lips, confirmed to deputies that Wolfe had hit her in the face with a coffee mug, reports said.
Deputies sent the younger woman to the hospital, and when they checked the living room, they found blood on the floor and walls, along with broken pieces of a coffee mug on the floor, along with spilled coffee on the walls and floor.
Reports said deputies questioned Wolfe further at the hospital, she said she and the younger woman got into an argument about her refusing to pick up the medications.
Wolfe said she was walking toward the door when the younger woman pushed her from behind and hit her in the back of her head, reports said. Some of Wolfe’s statement was redacted, but reports stated she had trouble remembering some of the details, including what she used to hit the other woman.
She also was unable to tell how she got a cut on her forehead. She also had bruises around her eyes.
The younger woman, when questioned, said there was an argument that started over Wolfe allegedly breaking a promise to pick up medication and drop off the younger woman’s child at school.
Allegedly, the younger woman grew tired of the argument and decided to “storm out of the house,” reports said, but as she walked toward the door, Wolfe may have thought she was advancing on her. The woman said Wolfe hit her three or four times in the face with a blunt object.
As she was struck, the woman said, she felt “hot liquid” on her face. It was then, reports said, that she realized she’d been hit in the face with a coffee mug.
Reports said she admitted to hitting Wolfe back with a closed fist several times in her face and head. The woman also told deputies, according to reports, that she then grabbed a wall clock and hit Wolfe in the head several times with it.
They had separated shortly before deputies arrived, reports said.
Reports said the younger woman had a cut that required seven stitches. Reports said it would likely leave a scar.